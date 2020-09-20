Sunday, September 20, 2020  | 1 Safar, 1442
Minister calls opposition APC a ‘flimsy attempt’ to pressurise govt

Information Minister Shibli Faraz has described the opposition’s all-parties conference as a “flimsy attempt” to pressurise the government to back off on accountability.

The joint opposition held the APC in Islamabad on Sunday to decide on their strategy against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government. Former premier Nawaz Sharif, who’s in London, and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari addressed the conference through a video link.

Nawaz said their fight is against those who brought Prime Minister Imran Khan into power. Zardari said they wanted to remove the government and restore democracy in Pakistan.

The conference drew reaction from senior government figures. Information Minister Faraz said the nation had witnessed that the opposition had used politics for personal gains and used parliament to protect their personal empires.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan will never compromise his commitment on corruption,” he said on Twitter. “Hence no NRO.”

