Men attack polio team in Dadu, one person injured

A polio worker was injured after a polio team in Dadu’s Mureedabad was attacked by unidentified men on Tuesday.

The worker has been shifted to a hospital in Nawabshah. The district’s health officer, Dr Zahid Hussain Dawich, confirmed the attack while speaking to the media.

“He has been declared to be in critical condition,” Dawich said, adding that the attackers used a “lethal weapon”.

According to Dadu’s Senior Subinspector Police Raza Malik, police teams have been formed to investigate the case. “They have reached the venue to investigate the attack and arrest the culprits as soon as possible.”

A five-day anti-polio campaign started across the country on Monday. Around 40 million children under the age of five will be administered polio drops. In 2020, Pakistan reported 73 wild polio cases and 62 vaccine-derived polio cases.