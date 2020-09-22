Tuesday, September 22, 2020  | 3 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Men attack polio team in Dadu, one person injured

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Men attack polio team in Dadu, one person injured

Photo: Online

A polio worker was injured after a polio team in Dadu’s Mureedabad was attacked by unidentified men on Tuesday.

The worker has been shifted to a hospital in Nawabshah. The district’s health officer, Dr Zahid Hussain Dawich, confirmed the attack while speaking to the media.

“He has been declared to be in critical condition,” Dawich said, adding that the attackers used a “lethal weapon”.

According to Dadu’s Senior Subinspector Police Raza Malik, police teams have been formed to investigate the case. “They have reached the venue to investigate the attack and arrest the culprits as soon as possible.”

A five-day anti-polio campaign started across the country on Monday. Around 40 million children under the age of five will be administered polio drops. In 2020, Pakistan reported 73 wild polio cases and 62 vaccine-derived polio cases.

FaceBook WhatsApp
dadu polio workers
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
polio workers, polio cases in pakistan, polio vaccine, polio campaign, polio workers in pakistan
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Clerk kills two KDA officials in civic center attack
Clerk kills two KDA officials in civic center attack
Lahore motorway rape updates: Main suspect's ID card blocked
Lahore motorway rape updates: Main suspect’s ID card blocked
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
Karachi's Qayyumabad residents corner policeman who let hit-and-run driver go
Karachi’s Qayyumabad residents corner policeman who let hit-and-run driver go
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police
Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police
Pakistan to produce affordable rape kits: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan to produce affordable rape kits: Fawad Chaudhry
'COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics'
‘COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.