Maulana Tahir Ashrafi appointed Pakistan PM’s aide on religious harmony

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Sep 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
File photo: PID

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi his special representative on religious harmony with immediate effect, the PM’s office said in a notification Tuesday.

The cleric will work as PM Khan’s special representative in “honourary capacity,” the notification said.

Maulana Ashrafi, who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, is considered close to Saudi Arabia. In 2018, Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al-Sheikh had given him a special shield for his services for Muslim unity and the defence and protection of the two holy mosques in the kingdom.

In 2016, the Ashrafi-led PUC had issued a fatwa against the Islamic State group and other extremist organisations. It had said that the extremist outfits were re-interpreting the religion to suit their purposes and to justify the killings and massacres.

