NAB cases: Islamabad court tells Nawaz Sharif to surrender

The Islamabad High Court has given time to former PM Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in London, to surrender to the court while hearing the corruption cases against him.

The court, which heard on Tuesday the Sharif family’s appeals against their sentences in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases, said that it will set the date in its written order.

“This means you are telling him [Nawaz] to return,” said Khawaja Harris, the lawyer of the Sharif family.

Justice Farooq remarked, “Do you know want us to give this chance to Nawaz Sharif?” If you are afraid that NAB will arrest him upon his return then we can tell NAB to stop, the judge added.

“We are not declaring him an absconder yet,” the court said, adding that the process to declare him an absconder will be initiated if Nawaz fails to comply.

During the hearing, it was even discussed if Nawaz is in London on expired bail. The government allowed him to travel abroad on November 13, 2019 if he agreed to submit Rs7 billion surety bonds. The Lahore High Court, however, had removed the indemnity bonds condition and allowed him to travel for four weeks.

NAB told the court that Nawaz’s bail has expired.

Earlier in the day, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (retd) arrived at the Islamabad High Court for the hearing of their appeals in the Avenfield reference.

Former PM Nawaz Sharif and his daughter were sentenced to jail for 10 years and seven years, respectively, after they were convicted by an accountability court on June 6, 2018 for hiding their properties in London’s Avenfield. Safdar was awarded one year.

The Islamabad High Court had suspended their sentences and they were released on bail. The case was last heard on September 19, 2018. The verdict was upheld by the Supreme Court.

Maryam and Nawaz have filed a petition against their sentence in the case. A special bench, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, is hearing it.

Nawaz, who is currently in London, has also filed for an exemption for appearance.

NAB has also filed an appeal asking for an extension Nawaz’s sentence in the Al-Azizia case, while the former PM has challenged it. NAB has challenged Nawaz’s acquittal in the Flagship reference too.

Many PML-N leaders and workers have gathered outside the court to show their support for Maryam. Strict security arrangements have been made. Rangers, Anti-Terrorism Force, and FC personnel have been deployed near the court, and the roads leading to the court have been closed for traffic.

Ahsan Iqbal, a PML-N leader, arrived at the court but he was stopped from entering. The police told him that his name was not the list of people who have been allowed to enter the court for the hearing.

‘Don’t stop lawyers from entering court’

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the lawyers should not be stopped from entering the court. He was hearing a petition filed by the Islamabad Bar Council.

Sohail Chaudhry, the secretary of the Islamabad Bar Council, appeared in the court. The Islamabad administration has completely failed, he remarked. The court should issue a verdict against the administration.

The court can’t interfere in the affairs of the administration, said Chief Justice Athar Minallah. The admin should be held responsible if something is not just.

The additional attorney general should call the Islamabad DC and tell him to not stop lawyers from entering the court building during the Sharif family’s hearing, the chief justice remarked.