Mansehra man on the run after raping four-year-old

A man raped a four-year-old girl in Mansehra, the police confirmed on Tuesday.

The police identified the perpetrator after they obtained CCTV footage of him with the girl. “The rape has been corroborated by the medical reports,” a police officer said.

The toddler has been shifted to Abottabad’s Ayub Medical Complex where the doctors have declared her to be in a critical condition.

The crime took place near the Pakhowal road where the suspect left the girl in an injured condition and fled from the scene. When the police raided his house, his family members attacked the officers with stones and sticks.

The police have started investigations in the case and have formed a special team to arrest the man as soon as possible.