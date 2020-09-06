Mandi Bahauddin man kills father-in-law for asking for daughter’s divorce

A man killed his father-in-law in Mandi Bahauddin for asking for a divorce on behalf of his daughter, the police confirmed on Sunday.

According to the police, the suspect had gotten into an argument with his wife a few days earlier after which he beat her up and kicked her out of the house.

The woman’s parents took her to their house and decided to file for a divorce. The next day, when the woman’s father went to the perpetrator’s house to collect her things, the man attacked him with a pointed dagger-like weapon.

He managed to flee after committing the crime.

The police have shifted the body to the hospital for a post-mortem examination and have collected evidence from the crime scene.

An FIR has been registered and raids are being conducted to arrest the suspect as soon as possible.