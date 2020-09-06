Sunday, September 6, 2020  | 17 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Mandi Bahauddin man kills father-in-law for asking for daughter’s divorce

Posted: Sep 6, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
Mandi Bahauddin man kills father-in-law for asking for daughter’s divorce

Photo: File

A man killed his father-in-law in Mandi Bahauddin for asking for a divorce on behalf of his daughter, the police confirmed on Sunday.

According to the police, the suspect had gotten into an argument with his wife a few days earlier after which he beat her up and kicked her out of the house.

The woman’s parents took her to their house and decided to file for a divorce. The next day, when the woman’s father went to the perpetrator’s house to collect her things, the man attacked him with a pointed dagger-like weapon.

He managed to flee after committing the crime.

The police have shifted the body to the hospital for a post-mortem examination and have collected evidence from the crime scene.

An FIR has been registered and raids are being conducted to arrest the suspect as soon as possible.

mandi bahauddin Murder
 
﻿

