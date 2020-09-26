Saturday, September 26, 2020  | 7 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Mandi Bahauddin men arrested for displaying weapons on social media

Posted: Sep 26, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Mandi Bahauddin men arrested for displaying weapons on social media

Photo: File

Six men were arrested for displaying weapons on social media in Mandi Bahauddin, the police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the suspects used to upload pictures of their guns on social media to create terror among people in the neighbourhood.

When the pictures went viral, the police raided their houses, arrested them and seized their weapons. “FIRs have also been registered against them at multiple police stations in the district,” a police officer said.

In another similar incident, the Rawalpindi police arrested members of 18 ‘terror’ gangs that used to upload pictures and videos of their weapons on multiple social media platforms.

“All these suspects did not only scare people by putting up such content but were also involved in multiple crimes,” Rawalpindi Pothohar SP Syed Ali said.

He added that a special social media cell will conduct investigations against anyone displaying weapons on social media.

According to Section 11B of the Pakistan Arms Ordinance, 1965, “the carrying or display of arms at fairs or in gatherings or processions of a political, religious, ceremonial or sectarian character or in the premises of courts of law or public offices” is prohibited.

Defying these orders can result in the suspension or cancellation of the weapons’ license, fines and imprisonment for at least seven years.

