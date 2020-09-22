Tuesday, September 22, 2020  | 3 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Five children die of malnutrition in Mithi

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
Five children die of malnutrition in Mithi

Five children died of malnutrition in Tharparkar district’s Mithi on Tuesday.

Government hospitals in the region lack proper medical facilities, doctors and medicines.

They were all admitted to Civil hospital and had come from various remote villages of the desert district where they died due to various complications.

Health department officials said this takes the death toll to 602 children this year alone. 

Parents of the deceased children complained of the lack of required facilities, including life saving drugs and the inimical attitude of the staffers posted in the hospitals.

The doctors on duty said most of these children were underweight and brought to the hospital in bad condition. 

Hundreds of Thari children lose their lives in hospitals due to a number of complications caused by malnutrition and child marriages.

At least 1,500 children die each year due to malnutrition, viral infections and lack of proper medical facilities in the remote region, according to the Sindh health department.

