Mafia harassing women staff at Karachi’s Abbasi Shaheed Hospital: director

Says it blackmails doctors, nursing staff and patients

"Since I joined, a group here had become quite active," she told SAMAA TV. "At first, it victimised me and my family. They ran very bad things after stealing pictures of my daughter from Facebook."

Dr Kausar said she later came to know that it was blackmailing her nursing staff too by morphing their pictures.

"There is a mafia here which steals our AC wires... they steal the hospital's medicines," she said. "Even if a medicine is available for patients [at the hospital], they prescribe them other medicines and get commission."

The hospital's director said it was not that only the lower staff was involved in these activities. "Our doctors are involved in it, some members of the administration are involved."

They have destroyed the hospital and people are threatened if they try speaking up against these practices, according to her. She said she had informed Rangers and police officials that she was being defamed and victimised and her nursing staff harassed.

Dr Kausar said this mafia didn't even spare patients and their attendants. They obtain pictures of the staff and morph them, according to the hospital's head. They summon them (women staff) to their rooms or barge into theirs.

She believes that these individuals are somehow backed by political figures.

"I do not know whether I'll be here tomorrow," Dr Kausar said on the show. "I was told that 'stay safe madam, doctors have been killed here in the corridors previously. Someone might not kill you'."