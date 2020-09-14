Bahawalpur woman raped by friend’s brother: police

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her friend’s brother in Bahawalpur, the police said on Monday.

According to the woman, she had gone to her friend’s house. The suspect had offered to drop her back home but instead took her to the nearby fields and raped her.

“He also took her bag, cash and the jewellery she was wearing,” the FIR said. The perpetrator, identified as Rafiq, managed to escape from the crime scene.

An FIR has been registered. The police said that they are waiting for the medical reports of the survivors. “We are conducting raids to arrest the suspect as soon as possible,” an officer remarked.