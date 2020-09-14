Monday, September 14, 2020  | 25 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Bahawalpur woman raped by friend’s brother: police

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Bahawalpur woman raped by friend’s brother: police

Photo: SAMAA/File

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her friend’s brother in Bahawalpur, the police said on Monday.

According to the woman, she had gone to her friend’s house. The suspect had offered to drop her back home but instead took her to the nearby fields and raped her.

“He also took her bag, cash and the jewellery she was wearing,” the FIR said. The perpetrator, identified as Rafiq, managed to escape from the crime scene.

An FIR has been registered. The police said that they are waiting for the medical reports of the survivors. “We are conducting raids to arrest the suspect as soon as possible,” an officer remarked.

FaceBook WhatsApp
lodhran rape
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
lodhran rape, lodhran woman raped
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi
Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist's DNA
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist’s DNA
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
Lahore rape suspects managed to escape during raids: Punjab IG
Lahore rape suspects managed to escape during raids: Punjab IG
Sajid Gondal says he was abducted at gunpoint
Sajid Gondal says he was abducted at gunpoint
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's son offloaded from Dubai flight
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s son offloaded from Dubai flight
Suspect in Lahore motorway rape surrenders to police, denies involvement
Suspect in Lahore motorway rape surrenders to police, denies involvement
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.