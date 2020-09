A local leader of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was killed in a shooting in Haripur on Sunday, the police said.

Unidentified men opened fire on the vehicle of Malik Tahir Iqbal near the Kotera area, according to the police. He died on the spot.

Iqbal was the deputy general secretary of PTI Hazara Division chapter. The incident left three of his fellows wounded who were shifted to hospital.

The police said they were investigating the incident.