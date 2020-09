An 11-year-old girl was killed and four other people injured after Indian forces opened unprovoked fire along the Line of Control in Azad Kashmir on Sunday.

According to the ISPR, the Tatta Pani and Rakh Kichri sector were attacked. The injured people include a 75-year-old woman and two children.

The Pakistan Army gave a befitting response to the firing, the military’s media wing said. They engaged in fire on the Indian check posts.

The injured people have been shifted to a hospital.