HOME > Pakistan

Lawmakers will resign if PML-N takes a decision: Abbasi

Posted: Sep 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Lawmakers will resign if PML-N takes a decision: Abbasi

Photo: File

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that “hundred per cent” lawmakers of his party would resign, if the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz took a decision to leave the assemblies.

Abbasi told this to anchorperson Nadeem Malik on his show Monday night. He, however, said he couldn’t give any “deadline” but it would be the last resort.

In an All Parties Conference on September 20, the joint opposition had announced that they would hold anti-government rallies and a “decisive” long march in the next few months. The opposition had warned that it had the option to resign from the assemblies too.

But Prime Minister Imran Khan had brushed aside the warning. The government would hold by-elections if the opposition lawmakers resign from the assemblies, he had said.

Farrukh Habib, a lawmaker from PM Khan’s party, told SAMAA TV that the opposition wouldn’t resign from the assemblies. “They will never resign, their lifeline are assemblies,” he said.

Commenting on the arrest of Shehbaz Sharif, Abbasi said it would not make any difference to the opposition’s anti-government movement.

Shehbaz was arrested Monday morning after the Lahore High Court rejected his bail plea in a money laundering case.

“The arrests are a proof that the government is scared,” Abbasi said. People would run the movement, even if all opposition leaders were arrested, he added.

Mian Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri, a disgruntled PML-N lawmaker from Punjab, was also invited to the show.

There are reports that some PML-N members are not happy with Nawaz Sharif’s speech against the country’s powerful establishment and they were considering leaving the party. Sharaqpuri is one such member.

Speaking on the show, Sharaqpuri said he was with the PML-N and respected his leader Nawaz Sharif. But, he added, that the enemies of Pakistan could benefit from such speeches.

Abbasi, however, said the party would not back off from its principled stance even if 300 people abandoned it.

