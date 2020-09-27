Lahore woman dies by suicide

A woman died by suicide in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat, the police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the woman was being harassed and blackmailed by a man, identified as Ali Niazi, online. On July 10, she had filed a complaint against the man with the Federal Investigation Agency’s Cyber Crime Cell.

The man was arrested on Jul 30 and has been in police custody ever since, a police officer said.

“The woman died by tying a dupatta around her neck,” he revealed, adding that her body was found hanging from a fan in her room.

Her family buried her in Sargodha without informing the police. “Her counselor told us that her family had been informed about the woman’s anxiety and depression beforehand.”

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.