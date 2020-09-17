Lahore student arrested for threatening woman online with rape, murder

A student, identified as Ibsham Zahid, was arrested in Lahore for harassing and threatening a woman with rape and murder online, the police confirmed on Thursday.

According to the complainant, she had been blackmailed by Zahid since 2016. He sent her videos and pictures of himself with weapons threatening to rape and kill her. Earlier this month, the woman took to social media and uploaded the messages and photos she had been receiving.

She said that an FIR had also been registered at the Sunder police station but the police refused to arrest Zahid, claiming he was not guilty. When she complained to the Federal Investigation Authority, the perpetrator threatened to rape her in front of her family and kill her father.

Following this, #ibshamzahidbehindthebars started trending on Twitter with people calling out for the police to help her.

FATIMA AWAITS JUSTICE.



For all those asking about what actions she took against Ibsham Zahid- this is all what she and her family did to protect themselves.

You can see how he’s telling he’s not afraid of any law.



Note: Fatima is safe for now but he’s still out there. pic.twitter.com/WsbrdQLasA — Simon (@simonsaysrant) September 15, 2020

Ibsham Zahid son of Zahid Imran has been threatening Fatima and Her Family with Rape and Death threats.He has made an attempt to kidnap her along with her friends and continues to harass her.He has no remorse or fear of law and is confident that he can get away with anything. — jariabbas. (@shiaatan) September 14, 2020

1/1 Another #Unresolved Case ⚠️ by Pakistani Court : Helpless Lahore 🇵🇰 Girl takes Social Media after being allegedly continuously #HARR*SSED and Threaten ⚠️ by Ibsham Zahid Son of Zahid Imran. Here is what she has to say “Ibsham Zahid has been stalking and Harassing me (Fatima) — dR_S@rC@sTiC (@klashankhof) September 14, 2020

The woman’s father, on the other hand, said that he had lost faith in the country’s judicial system. Talking on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din, he said he had lost hope after all these years.

“I have been fighting for justice since 2019, but got support from nowhere,” he said. “My daughters kept telling me that we should share this on social media but I was not ready.”

Following the Twitter outrage, Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan took notice of the incident after which Zahid and his father were arrested.

A case has also been registered at the FIA Cyber Crime Circle. Further investigations are under way.