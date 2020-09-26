Lahore policemen booked for misbehaving with resident

Two police officers stationed outside the Foreign Office in Lahore were booked for misbehaving and allegedly torturing a resident visiting the office with his elderly mother.

Action was taken against them after a video of the incident went viral on Twitter. The video shows the officers holding the man, identified as Dr Nauman, by his collar and pushing him.

اس معاملہ کی انکوائری ایس ایس پی ڈسپلن لاہور کر رہے ہیں۔انکوائری رپورٹ کی روشنی میں ذمہ دار اہلکاروں کے خلاف سخت محکمانہ اور قانونی کاروائی عمل میں لائی جائے گی۔ https://t.co/NolcFOJLUb — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) September 25, 2020

Another policeman confiscated the phone of one of the bystanders who was filming the incident.

Lahore CCPO Umer Sheikh immediately took notice of the incident and has suspended both officers. He has ordered an immediate inquiry against them and a case has been registered.

An initial inquiry report revealed Head Constable Gulfam and Constable Islam as the perpetrators. Gulfam has been arrested. Islam, on the other hand, is still at large.

The police are conducting raids to arrest him as soon as possible.