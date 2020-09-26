Saturday, September 26, 2020  | 7 Safar, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Lahore policemen booked for misbehaving with resident

Posted: Sep 26, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Lahore policemen booked for misbehaving with resident

Photo: SAMAA TV

Two police officers stationed outside the Foreign Office in Lahore were booked for misbehaving and allegedly torturing a resident visiting the office with his elderly mother.

Action was taken against them after a video of the incident went viral on Twitter. The video shows the officers holding the man, identified as Dr Nauman, by his collar and pushing him.

Another policeman confiscated the phone of one of the bystanders who was filming the incident.

Lahore CCPO Umer Sheikh immediately took notice of the incident and has suspended both officers. He has ordered an immediate inquiry against them and a case has been registered.

An initial inquiry report revealed Head Constable Gulfam and Constable Islam as the perpetrators. Gulfam has been arrested. Islam, on the other hand, is still at large.

The police are conducting raids to arrest him as soon as possible.

Lahore Police
 
