Saturday, September 12, 2020  | 23 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Lahore investigation officer dies by suicide

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Lahore investigation officer dies by suicide

An officer posted in the investigation unit at the Garden police station in Lahore died by suicide, the police confirmed on Saturday.

The officer had been working at the police station since 2019 and was recently appointed as an assistant sub-inspector.

According to Sub-Inspector Asad Muzaffar, the officer was struggling psychologically after his son’s death. “He was also worried about his younger son who suffers from a physical disability.”

SP Muzaffar added that the officer had been getting treatment for stress and anxiety.

On Friday (September 11), after reaching work, the ASI immediately went to his office, and shot himself.

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.

  • Mind Organisation 042 35761999
  • Umang 0317 4288665
  • Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139
  • Baat Karo 0335 5743344
  • Taskeen 0332 5267936
  • Rooh 0333 3337664
  • Rozan 0800-22444
  • OpenCounseling 042 35761999

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore Suicide
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Altaf Hussain speech case: MQM worker faints in Karachi court
Altaf Hussain speech case: MQM worker faints in Karachi court
Does DHA legally have to answer to its tax-paying residents?
Does DHA legally have to answer to its tax-paying residents?
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
Naya Nazimabad flooding may send property value plunging
Naya Nazimabad flooding may send property value plunging
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
Sajid Gondal says he was abducted at gunpoint
Sajid Gondal says he was abducted at gunpoint
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist's DNA
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist’s DNA
PTV Bolan anchor shot dead in Turbat
PTV Bolan anchor shot dead in Turbat
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.