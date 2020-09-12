Lahore investigation officer dies by suicide

An officer posted in the investigation unit at the Garden police station in Lahore died by suicide, the police confirmed on Saturday.

The officer had been working at the police station since 2019 and was recently appointed as an assistant sub-inspector.

According to Sub-Inspector Asad Muzaffar, the officer was struggling psychologically after his son’s death. “He was also worried about his younger son who suffers from a physical disability.”

SP Muzaffar added that the officer had been getting treatment for stress and anxiety.

On Friday (September 11), after reaching work, the ASI immediately went to his office, and shot himself.

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.