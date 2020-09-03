Lahore woman arrested for murdering mother with boyfriend

The Lahore police arrested a woman for the murder of her mother on Thursday.

The suspect reportedly confessed to the killing. She is unable to hear or speak and reportedly gave a statement in sign language saying that she hit her mother’s head with a hammer, stabbed her in the stomach and choked her.

Bismillah Bibi, 48, was killed on August 22 at her home in Iqbal Town. Her 20-year-old daughter had been missing since then.

The police, however, had obtained closed-circuit television camera footage of the suspect leaving her house on a motorcycle with a man, who the police say is her classmate and boyfriend. They wanted to get married, the police said.

The man the suspect was seen with is also unable to speak or hear. He told the police in sign language that the suspect and her were in a relationship, but Bismillah Bibi did not approve of it.

A police official said the suspect killed her mother when she was attempting to run away from home and her mother was not letting her.