Lahore motorway rape: Police arrest one of the suspected rapists

Police arrested on Monday one of the two main suspects in the Lahore motorway gang-rape case from Dipalpur in Okara district.

Two unidentified men had raped a woman in front of her children on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway on September 9. The woman was driving to Gujranwala when she ran out of fuel near Lahore’s Gujjarpura area.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar confirmed the arrest of Shafqat Ali, saying that his DNA had matched and the suspect had confessed to the crime.

All teams were making efforts for the arrest of the other suspected rapist, Abid Ali, the chief minister said on Twitter.

Shafqat was arrested on the pointation of suspects Waqar and Abbas, according to police sources. Abid remains on the run.

Shafqat in his statement to the police said that Abid had smashed the window of the survivor’s car, when she hadn’t lowered it.

He said the woman wasn’t willing to descend from the road into the fields, but she followed them when they took her children away.

Abid had asked him to come to Lahore and they were lying in wait on the motorway at the time of the incident, Shafqat told the police.

The suspects Abid and Shafqat hail from Bahawalnagar and they had attempted to rape a woman during a robbery in Sheikhupura too, according to the police.

Abid’s last contact with Shafqat was made three days ago. They have committed 11 crimes together.