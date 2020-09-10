‘Lahore motorway rape paints a bad picture of our society’

Police officials should issue statements responsibly, says Punjab govt spokesman

Two unidentified men had raped a woman in front of her children on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway early Wednesday. The incident has provoked a public uproar.

It’s regretful and everyone is condemning it, Punjab government spokesperson Farrukh Habib said on SAMAA TV's show 7 se 8 Thursday.

He said geo-fencing of the area had been carried out and the culprits would be brought to justice.

"All-possible efforts are being made to arrest the culprits," Habib told the anchorperson. He said the suspects would soon be presented before the media.

Speaking of Gujjarpura, where the incident occurred, the spokesman said the neighbourhood had been developed some time ago.

A bypass was constructed there that connects Lahore with Islamabad and Sialkot via Kala Shah Kaku interchange on the motorway.

The rape survivor had called the motorway police helpline after the incident but she was told that the Lahore-Sialkot motorway was not under their jurisdiction, according to SAMAA TV's Lahore correspondent Riaz Ahmed.

Residents of the area say robberies have become a common occurrence on the motorway but no such incident has ever taken place there.

The police don’t patrol this part of the motorway and there are no lights there either.