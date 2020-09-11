Friday, September 11, 2020  | 22 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Lahore motorway rape: CJP says government needs to ‘wake up’

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
Posted: Sep 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
Lahore motorway rape: CJP says government needs to ‘wake up’

Photo: SAMAA TV screengrab

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed expressed on Friday concern over the Lahore motorway rape case and said the government needed to “wake up”.

The police department had been politicised and the rape incident was an outcome of it, the chief justice said. He was addressing a ceremony in Lahore.

CJP Ahmed was referring to the gang-rape of a woman in front of her children by two unidentified men off the Sialkot-Lahore motorway early Wednesday. The incident has provoked a public uproar.

“The government needs to wake up and the police to restore their dignity,” he said. “Give permission to the police to take measures for the resolution of issues without any political interference.”

CJP Ahmed said the police were currently in the hands of “juvenile” and “non-professional” individuals. The recent developments in the Punjab police department point to “political interference” and “destruction” of the police system, he said.

The chief justice said the lives and possessions of the masses could not be safeguarded unless there was professionalism in the police force.

