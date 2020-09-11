Lahore motorway rape: Police collecting DNA samples from neighbouring areas

The Punjab police have decided to obtain DNA samples of residents living in areas near where a woman was raped on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway Wednesday night.

The woman was raped in front of her children by two unidentified men on the motorway. She was driving to Gujranwala when she ran out of fuel near Lahore’s Gujjarpura. The woman was sitting in her vehicle when two men walked towards her car, broke her window, and made her park on the roadside. They then took her and the children to a nearby forest and raped her.

The men fled after the rape, taking with them cash and jewellery worth Rs100,000.

The samples will be submitted to the Punjab Forensic Agency. The police have also completed geo-fencing of the area and will be checking the call data for all calls made in the area before, after and during the crime.

According to the police, 12 suspects were taken into custody over their suspected involvement. DNA samples of seven of these men have already been taken.

The police added that the rape has been corroborated by medical reports.

At least 20 teams have been formed to investigate the case. This includes teams of the Special Branch, CIA and Investigation Police.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the inspector general have taken notice of the incident. They have ordered officials to submit a report.

Shahbaz Gill, the special assistant to the PM on political communication, said the Lahore CCPO is leading the investigation and they are using the techniques of urban and rural policing. He also shared pictures of the woman’s car on Twitter.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said that her ministry has asked the regional office for an “action report” from the police. The FIR copy and progress report is with us at the MOHR, she said.

Following the incident, the Punjab Police have taken control of security of the motorway and deployed over 250 personnel of the Special Protection Unit, CSP and Highway Patrol Unit. They will patrol the motorway in cars and motorcycles until Motorway Police are posted in the area.

CCPO’s controversial remarks

The remarks of Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh about the woman’s decision to take the motorway with her children have been widely criticised by politicians and activists on social media.

Sheikh appeared on Dunya News after the rape was reported and commented on the survivor’s decision to take the motorway with her children at night.

“The story is that this woman, if it is in your knowledge, left Defence at 12:30am for Gujranwala,” said CCPO Sheikh while talking to the news channel. “First, I am surprised that she, a mother of three children, was the only driver.” She left Defence and should’ve taken GT Road, where there are shops and people nearby. “If you are taking the other way, then at least make sure your vehicle has fuel,” he remarked.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari criticised the Lahore CCPO for “blaming a woman” for being raped. “For an officer to effectively blame a woman for being gang-raped by saying she should have taken the GT Road or question as to why she went out in the night with her children is unacceptable,” said Mazari in a tweet. “Nothing can ever rationalise the crime of rape.”

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, on the other hand, didn’t say anything about the CCPO at all.

In an interview with Kamran Khan for Dunya News, CM Buzdar kept repeating that an “impartial investigation” would be conducted into the matter. Khan repeatedly pressed the CM to comment on the CCPO’s statement and how it was a poor reflection of his government, but Buzdar ignored it and kept repeating that an investigation would be conducted.

Pakistan’s rape laws

Rape is a punishable offence in Pakistan. The definition and punishment for this crime is detailed under Sections 375 and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the law, a man is said to commit rape when he has sexual intercourse with a woman under circumstances falling under any of the five following descriptions:

Against her will

Without her consent

With her consent, when the consent has been obtained by putting her in fear of death or of hurt

With her consent, when the man knows that he is not married to her and that the consent is given because she believes that the man is another person to whom she is or believes herself to be married; or

With or without her consent when she is under 16 years of age.

The convicted rapists will be sentenced to jail for no less than 10 years or more than 25 years, according to the law. A fine will also be imposed on them.