Lahore man murders wife for not signing over her property

A man murdered his wife after she allegedly refused to give him money and land in Lahore, the police said on Thursday.

The police said the suspect tried to force his wife into signing over her property to him and giving him Rs2.5 million. But she refused. He tortured and killed her, the police said.

The incident took place in Kot Lakhpat.

The post-mortem indicated that she bore torture marks on her neck and head. The law enforcers said the woman had three children, two of whom she had dropped to school just before her murder.

Her husband and father-in-law have been taken into custody.