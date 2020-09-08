Tuesday, September 8, 2020  | 19 Muharram, 1442
Lahore court sentences man to death on blasphemy charges

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Activists carry placards against Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian woman who was released after spending eight years on death row for blasphemy, in Karachi on November 21, 2018. (AFP file)

A Lahore court awarded on Tuesday death sentence to a man for committing “blasphemy” under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Asif Pervaiz, a Christian resident of Lahore’s Youhanabad, was charged in 2013 after his former supervisor at work accused him of sending him (supervisor) “blasphemous” text messages.

Pervaiz was also sentenced to three years in prison under the Telegraphic Act, according to the court warrant.

“The sentence of death is subject to confirmation of the Hon’ble Lahore High Court,” the document read.

Pervaiz’s lawyer Saif-ul-Malook told Al-Jazeera that the complainant was his client’s supervisor in a factory and he was trying to convert Pervaiz to Islam. Malook said his client had denied the charges against him.

Pervaiz’s supervisor Saeed Khokhar has denied asking him to convert to Islam, according to his lawyer.

