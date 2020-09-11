Friday, September 11, 2020  | 22 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Lahore CCPO issued notice over irresponsible statement: minister

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Says it was issued on PM Khan’s instructions

Umar Sheikh, the Lahore's capital city police officer, has been issued a show-cause notice over his victim-blaming remarks regarding gang rape of a woman on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway, the Punjab information minister said Friday.

A government officer should not give statements on the media, Punjab Information Minister Fayazul Chauhan said on SAMAA TV’s programme News Beat.

The Lahore CCPO has been asked to explain his “irresponsible” statement and issued the notice on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said.

Two unidentified men had raped the woman in front of her children on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway. The men had also stolen her cash and jewellery worth Rs100,000 before fleeing the scene.

Speaking to Dunya News, CCPO Sheikh had chosen to talk about the woman’s decision to take the motorway with her children, before explaining what his force was doing to apprehend the perpetrators.

“The story is that this woman, if it is in your knowledge, left Defence at 12:30am for Gujranwala,” CCPO Sheikh said.

“First, I am surprised that she, a mother of three children, chose to go without a driver,” he said. “You left Defence, you [should] take the straight GT Road where there is population and go home.”

Commenting on the investigation, Chauhan said there were 28 different teams working on the case. He said everything would be cleared once the DNA reports were received.
Tell us what you think:

