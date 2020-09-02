Wednesday, September 2, 2020  | 13 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Three labourers killed as Lahore under-construction building collapses

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Three people were killed and five injured after an under-construction building collapsed in Lahore on Wednesday.

Five people were rescued and shifted to a hospital.

The incident took place in Minawala. The two-storey building was constructed with low quality materials.

Aound eight labourers got stuck under rubble. The roof of the second floor had collapsed, rescue teams said.

Rescue in-charge Farooq Ahmed said defective material was used to construct the building. He said the three deceased were labourers.

The police and district administration have initiated an inquiry against the building contractor.

