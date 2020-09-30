Lahore brothers arrested for killing father over argument: police

Two brothers were arrested for killing their father by shooting him in the head in Lahore, the police confirmed on Wednesday.

According to the police, the crime took place two weeks back. “The suspects, identified as Usama and Zohaib, had claimed that some unknown men had shot their father and fled from the scene,” a police officer said.

Forty-five-year-old Rafiq had died on the spot.

During investigations, the police interrogated the suspects’ friend and accomplice who revealed that the victim was shot by his sons.

“They confessed to their crime and said that they had borrowed their friend’s rifle for the murder,” ASP Ikram Khan said, adding that an FIR has been registered against the brothers and their friend.