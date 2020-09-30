Wednesday, September 30, 2020  | 11 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Lahore brothers arrested for killing father over argument: police

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Lahore brothers arrested for killing father over argument: police

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Two brothers were arrested for killing their father by shooting him in the head in Lahore, the police confirmed on Wednesday.

According to the police, the crime took place two weeks back. “The suspects, identified as Usama and Zohaib, had claimed that some unknown men had shot their father and fled from the scene,” a police officer said.

Forty-five-year-old Rafiq had died on the spot.

During investigations, the police interrogated the suspects’ friend and accomplice who revealed that the victim was shot by his sons.

“They confessed to their crime and said that they had borrowed their friend’s rifle for the murder,” ASP Ikram Khan said, adding that an FIR has been registered against the brothers and their friend.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore Murder
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Lahore murder, lahore crime, lahore police, lahore sons kill father
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape updates: Survivor agrees to record statement
Lahore motorway rape updates: Survivor agrees to record statement
PML-N's Talal Chaudhry injured in fight in Faisalabad
PML-N’s Talal Chaudhry injured in fight in Faisalabad
Watch: Police arrive to find Talal Chaudhry's hospital room empty
Watch: Police arrive to find Talal Chaudhry’s hospital room empty
Religious groups clash in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar, 12 arrested
Religious groups clash in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar, 12 arrested
Mosque imam attacked during Maghrib prayers in Karachi's Shah Faisal
Mosque imam attacked during Maghrib prayers in Karachi’s Shah Faisal
Karachi administration stops fencing work around Frere Hall
Karachi administration stops fencing work around Frere Hall
Karachi policeman killed in Gulistan-e-Jauhar shootout
Karachi policeman killed in Gulistan-e-Jauhar shootout
Punjab Assembly resolution calls for banning Talal Chaudhry from politics
Punjab Assembly resolution calls for banning Talal Chaudhry from politics
Karachi plane crash survivor reaches Lahore in PIA plane
Karachi plane crash survivor reaches Lahore in PIA plane
Thirteen killed as passenger van catches fire on Karachi highway
Thirteen killed as passenger van catches fire on Karachi highway
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.