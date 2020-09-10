Thursday, September 10, 2020  | 21 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Building collapses in Karachi’s Korangi, 1 killed

SAMAA | , and - Posted: Sep 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
SAMAA | , and
Posted: Sep 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
Seven people rescued so far, another seven feared trapped

A residential building collapsed in Karachi’s Korangi on Thursday. Rescue workers retrieved body of a 15-year-old boy from under the debris.

At least seven people have been injured and another seven are feared to be stuck underneath the rubble.  

The four-floor building is located in Allahwala Town. Seven injured people, including two children, were pulled out from beneath the rubble and shifted to a hospital.

Rescue teams and the police are at the scene and moving people away. They are lifting rubble to find people trapped underneath. It has not been confirmed that there were people in the building at the time of the collapse.

The building was built on a 240 square yard of china-cutting land carved out of an amenity plot reserved for a playground. There are other buildings built illegally on the plot. According to the SBCA, the building not on the list of dangerous buildings.

Seven families lived in the building that was constructed four years ago, according to the residents. Despite being asked to leave, three families were still living in the building at the time of the collapse.

They said the four-storey building that collapsed and two others on its either side had no water and power connections. Most residents were living in the building on rent.

Heavy machinery has been called in to remove the rubble but the lane is narrow. Residents are helping in the search for survivors.

SBCA Director General Ashkar Dawar said the building was one of several illegally built on a 22,596 square-yard plot allocated for a playground.

We did not grant approval for its construction, he said. Dawar said a technical team is at the scene to investigate.

Karachi
 
