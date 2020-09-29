Tuesday, September 29, 2020  | 10 Safar, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

KMC removes encroachments in Karachi’s East and Central districts

Posted: Sep 29, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
KMC removes encroachments in Karachi’s East and Central districts

Photo: SAMAA Digital

The anti-encroachment department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation continued on Tuesday its anti-encroachment operations in Central and East districts of the city.

KMC officials removed encroachments in Nazimabad, Jamshed Town and Gulshan-e-Iqbal areas.

They lifted generators of wedding halls kept on the road and footpath from Baloch Colony Bridge to FTC Bridge at Sharae Faisal in Jamshed Town.

A brawl erupted between KMC officials and wedding hall staffers during the operation. The police arrested three people for obstructing the operation. The KMC anti-encroachment team also removed cabins and pushcarts from the roadside.

In another operation in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, KMC officials demolished houses built on Songal Nullah in Leemo Goth. They used heavy machinery to raze illegal structures built on the stormwater drain.

These encroachments restricted the flow of sewage and rainwater during monsoon rains, Senior KMC Director Bashir Siddiqui told SAMAA Digital.

The KMC has been tasked with demolishing all types of encroachments built on stormwater drains, according to the official. The anti-encroachment team had already conducted operations on Gujjar Nullah, New Karachi Nullah and Orangi Nullah.

Cabins, pushcarts, puncture shops, tables, chairs and other soft encroachments were removed during the operation in Nazimabad.

The KMC anti-encroachment department has conducted several operations in Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, North Karachi, New Karachi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Jamshed Town over the last two months.

In District South, operations have been conducted in and around the Saddar Town and Empress Market.

