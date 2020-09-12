KMC razes three illegal shops constructed on stormwater drains

Three illegal shops and other encroachments on stormwater drains were removed from Central and East districts in Karachi on Saturday.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation conducted an anti-encroachment drive with three teams.

Director Kamran Alvi led the operation in North Karachi near Madiha Stop in District Central. Shelters, additional illegal portions of shops and other encroachments on drains were removed.

A second team, led by Director Khurshid Mukarram, conducted the operation around Char Minar Chowrangi in Bahadurabad, District East.

Tea hotel chairs and tables were removed and confiscated from footpaths and service roads. They also removed sugarcane machines, cabins and patharas from footpaths.

The third team inspected Akhtar Colony in District East. It was led by KMC’s Shakir Zaki. Three illegal shops were razed with the help of heavy machinery.

KMC Anti-encroachment Department Senior Director Bashir Siddiqui said that these operations are continuing on the instructions of the Supreme Court.

Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Shallwani has given directions to conduct operations daily.

A notice has been issued to the City Court police station SHO to remove a police chowki set up at the footpath of City Court, Siddiqui said.

It has been sent under the Sindh Public Property Act, 2010. The SHO has been given a seven-day deadline to remove the police chowki. Otherwise KMC will do it.

The KMC senior director said the department has already demolished 14 police check-posts so far constructed on footpaths in different areas of Karachi.