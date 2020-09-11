Friday, September 11, 2020  | 22 Muharram, 1442
Pakistan

Khairpur student beaten by madrassa teacher with fan rod

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Khairpur student beaten by madrassa teacher with fan rod

A madrassa teacher beat up a student with the rod of a fan in Khairpur’s Gambat for not learning his lesson on time, the police said on Friday.

The teacher, identified as Abdul Ghani, had given the victim a section of the Holy Quran to learn. When the student didn’t do so, he beat him up with a rod and punched and kicked him.

According to witnesses, the student kept screaming for help and asked Ghani to stop but he continued torturing him.

The police were called by someone at the madrassa. The suspect has, however, not been arrested so far because an FIR has not been registered.

“We will only be able to take action if the boy’s family registers a complaint,” a police officer explained.

