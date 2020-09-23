Khairpur man shoots wife dead during argument

A man shot and killed his wife in Rajpari village near Khairpur district’s Kot Diji on Wednesday.

He was identified as Shoukat Hussain Shah. The police are looking for him.

The couple was reportedly arguing when Hussain shot his wife, Rehana Shah, 22, with his pistol.

Khairpur SSP Ameer Saud Masi said a police team raided the village and seized the murder weapon. Rehana’s body was shifted to Kot Diji hospital for a postmortem.

No FIR was registered till the this story was filed.

This is the second case of violence against women being reported from Khairpur in the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, two men raped a 13-year-old girl near Kot Diji.

The survivor and her parents told the media that the rapists were from their own community. The survivor said they took her to a deserted place and raped her.

Two months ago, another rape case was reported from Khairpur. A tutor was charged for raping three students, including a sixth-grader, at his house.

The Sindh police had taken action against the suspect after the incident went viral of multiple social media platforms. Rights activists and journalists called for his immediate arrest after his photos went viral.