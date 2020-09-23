12-year-old Khairpur girl escapes neighbour’s rape attempt

A 12-year-old girl managed to escape a rape attempt by a known sex offender in her village in Khairpur on September 17. The suspect has now been arrested.

In an interview to Dunya News, the girl explained that Zohaib Hussain is her relative and brought her some ice for the water cooler. When she went to wash the ice, Hussain entered her house.

“He tried to molest and harass me but Allah saved me and I ran away. I am so grateful to God that he saved my honor,” she said.

“My younger brother came when I screamed for help. He [brother] kicked him [Hussain] and by then another younger brother had also woken up… that is when [Hussain] left the house. I then went running to my mother.”

The girl’s family says her father and uncle were beaten up and jailed for almost four hours after they refused to forgive the offender during a meeting on September 19. They said Hussain raped two other girls in the village, but was never caught due to his family’s influence.

Hussain is now in police custody. An FIR was registered against him at the Hangor Ja police station under Section 376 (rape) and Section 511 (attempt to commit offenses) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

A person close to the family told SAMAA Digital that the girl’s family has now moved because of continuous threats from Hussain and his family.

According to SAMAA TV correspondent Shafique Shar, this is the 15th rape-related news report within a month that has been reported from Khairpur.

On Tuesday, two men raped a 13-year-old girl near the city’s Kot Diji.

The survivor and her parents told the media that the rapists were from their own community. The survivor said they took her to a deserted place and raped her.