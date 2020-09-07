Monday, September 7, 2020  | 18 Muharram, 1442
Pakistan

Karachi, skip agents and get your property documents directly: KDA

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 7, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Karachi, skip agents and get your property documents directly: KDA

When it comes to getting property documents related to the Karachi Development Authority, people tend to seek the assistance of agents who charge hefty amounts in consultation fees.

This is in addition to the fee being charged by the government.

But you can get the same work done without paying agents if you directly go to KDA.

Most people prefer agents because they are not aware of what type of forms are needed for different transactions.

KDA deals with allotment issuance orders, pre-lease transfers by joint declaration, mutations by registered sale deeds, property transfers by gift, mutations by inheritance, and executions of lease deeds, mortgage permissions and getting certified true copies of property documents.

Going directly to KDA simplifies the process. All you need to do is visit 5th floor of the Civic Center Building in Karachi and get your form. You would need to know what type of specific property related form is required to get the property document you are looking for.

KDA has seven different forms dealing with property related issues:

  • Application Form 0: For issuance of allotment order
  • Application Form 1: For pre-lease transfer by joint declaration
  • Application Form 2: For mutation by registered sale deed
  • Application Form 3: For transfer of property by gift
  • Application Form 4: For mutation by inheritance
  • Application Form 5: For execution of lease deed
  • Application Form 6: For permission of mortgage
  • Application Form 7: Certified true copies of documents

Most people do not know what types of forms are required to execute a transaction they want and here the public fall prey to the “agent mafia”.

KDA Director Recoveries Raza Muhammad Qaimkhani told SAMAA Digital they are working for the ease of the public.

Qaimkhani said the top most priority of KDA is to eliminate the agent mafia from the authority as they are fooling people by describing a simple process as difficult to them.

He said the KDA management has described the entire process with illustrations outside the KDA Directorate of Recoveries office.

Qaimkhani says the applicants can visit the KDA offices during office hours and lodge their complaints directly.

In December last year, KDA decided to do away with the agents and broker mafia system being used by the public to deal with property-related matters.

Majority of the people visiting the KDA office in Civic Center commonly use the help of an agent to get their work done. The process is simple: the agent asks you what you need done, charges a fee ranging from Rs7000 to Rs25,000, takes your documents and then contacts you after three days.

