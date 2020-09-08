Tuesday, September 8, 2020  | 19 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi man accused of killing wife

Posted: Sep 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Karachi man accused of killing wife

Photo: File

The body of a woman was found at her apartment in Karachi’s Mehmoodabad, the police confirmed on Tuesday.

Her family claimed that she was strangled to death with a dupatta by her husband. The accused man, identified as Shamshad, on the other hand, said that his wife died by suicide.

Shamshad and his friend Saad have been arrested.

“A night before the murder, Shamshad had called and told us that she [the woman] was not feeling well,” the victim’s mother said. “When we reached their apartment the next day, we found my daughter’s body there.” She added that the suspect was an alcoholic.

The police have collected evidence from the crime site and have sent it for forensic examination.

The body has been shifted to a hospital for a post-mortem examination. “The final verdict in the case will be given once the reports come,” a police officer said.

The suspect and his accomplice are presently in police custody where they are being interrogated.

According to the family, the couple had married by choice four months ago.

