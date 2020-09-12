Karachi’s MA Jinnah Road blocked following rally at Tibet Centre

MA Jinnah Road and Saeed Manzil Road in Karachi were blocked for traffic on Saturday due to a procession by the Jamaat Ahle Sunnat.

The party is a religious organisation that represents the Barelvi movement. Members of the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan and other religious parties participated in the rally which started from Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum and culminated at Tibet Centre.

According to the Karachi Traffic Police, a stage has been set up at Tibet Centre and hundreds of people have gathered there due to which traffic has been diverted to other routes.

People coming from Garden Chowk to MA Jinnah Road are now being sent towards Empress Market in Saddar.

The traffic coming from Regal Chowk to Tibet Centre has been diverted to Burns Road. The 45 Congress crossing has also been closed by police after which the traffic is being redirected from Gurumandir to PPP Chowrangi and other roads.

Due to the diversions, traffic in multiple areas has been moving slowly.

The procession has been called by Pakistan Ruet-e-Hilaal Committee Chairperson Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman.

A similar rally was organised on Friday (September 11) and was also attended by hundreds of protesters.