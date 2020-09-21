Karachi: Two injured in Shershah factory building collapse

Most workers had gone for lunch

Two people were injured after the building of a factory collapsed near Cement Chowrangi in Karachi's Shershah on Monday afternoon.

Rescue officials and police teams have started reaching the site. It is feared that multiple people are stuck under the debris. People from neighbouring areas have started a rescue operation on the own.

The administration has also called for heavy machinery at the site.

There were three departments in the building. According to witnesses, most workers had gone for prayers and lunch when the building collapsed.

According to an employee, the owner of the factory was informed about the weak building two months ago but no action was taken.

The police have recorded statements and have begun investigations.

A team of the Sindh Building and Control Authority has also left for the collapse site.

Correction: This article incorrectly said that two people were killed in the collapse. The information has been updated with two injuries. The error is regretted.