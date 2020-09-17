Thursday, September 17, 2020  | 28 Muharram, 1442
Karachi: Three Orangi schools sealed over failure to implement SOPs

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani directed three private schools Karachi’s Orangi Town to be sealed on Thursday for failing to implement precautionary anti-coronavirus SOPs.

The licenses of the schools have also been cancelled. According to the department’s officials, the schools had been conducting primary classes and were violating social distancing rules.

Schools across Pakistan reopened on September 15 after six months. The government had announced that the resumption will take place in phases. Universities, colleges, and class IX and X resumed September 15 (today). Students from classes VI to VIII will be called to schools from September 23 and students enrolled below class VI will be called in from September 30.

According to a statement by the National Command and Operation Centre, in the last 48 hours, over 22 schools across the country have been sealed for failing to comply with the government’s SOPs.

Read: What Pakistan parents need to know about school reopening SOPs

It read that 16 of these institutions were in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, five were in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and one school in Islamabad was sealed.

All educational institutions across the country were closed in late February after coronavirus cases had spiked. According to reports, the cases are on a downward trend now.

On September 4, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood and Dr Faisal Sultan, the PM’s assistant on health, had issued a list of precautionary measures that all schools would have to follow after reopening.

