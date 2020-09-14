Heavy rain reported in multiple Karachi neighbourhoods

More rain forecast across province on Tuesday

The weather of Karachi turned pleasant after it showered in the city Monday afternoon.

Multiple areas of the city such as North Karachi and Surjani Town witnessed heavy and moderate rain.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, another spell of monsoon rain is expected to hit the Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Sukkur, Hyderabad and Larkana from Sunday (September 13) to Tuesday (September 15).

It added that the coastal area of Sindh will receive heavy rain with thunderstorms. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has instructed the authorities to take precautionary measures.

Earlier in August, the rains devastated Karachi and other parts of Sindh. Multiple villages suffered huge losses after houses were submerged leaving residents stranded.