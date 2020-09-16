Suspects confess in Karachi court to rape, murder of six-year-old

Two suspects, identified as Faiz and Abdullah, confessed to raping and murdering a six-year-old girl in Karachi’s PIB Colony in an anti-terrorism court on Wednesday.

During the hearing, the suspects admitted that they had raped the girl and then threw her body in a garbage can in a nearby park. Both were neighbours of the victim.

The police have obtained their physical remand until September 26 after which they will be presented before the court again. Both suspects were allegedly under the influence of drugs when the crime was committed, the police claimed.

“We have taken their DNA samples and are waiting for the reports,” a police officer said, adding that important breakthroughs in the case are expected during the interrogation.

Faiz and Abdullah were arrested last week after they were identified by Nawaz, another suspect in the case.

Last week, the police had detained Nawaz along with 16 other suspects for interrogation. However, during the hearing on Tuesday, the police requested the court to release him as they didn’t have evidence against him. The court rejected the request. Nawaz has also been remanded until September 26.

Karachi six-year-old rape, murder case

The girl’s body was found in a trash can in the park on September 6. It had multiple torture marks and was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. According to the police, the autopsy reports revealed that she had been raped.

Medico-legal officer Dr Shazia said that the six-year-old was hit with a heavy object on the head multiple times which resulted in her death.

A missing persons complaint was filed by her family two days before her body was found. Her father said that she had gone to a nearby vendor to buy some food.

Incident sparks protests

The incident sparked anger among residents of the neighbourhood after which they protested on University Road after her burial on Sunday. They demanded that the perpetrators be punished immediately.

After news of the incident came out, people on Twitter and other social media platforms and expressed their anger using the hashtag #JusticeforMawra.

Earlier in 2020, the Senate approved the Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Bill, 2019. The legislation aimed to ensure the protection of children.

A helpline has been set up to report missing children and Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Agency (ZARRA) has been established to issue an alert for a missing child.

ZARRA coordinates with all relevant law enforcement agencies across provinces and maintains an online database of children abducted and missing.