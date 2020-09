Five people were injured after a cylinder exploded at a petrol pump in Karachi’s North Nazimabad Tuesday morning.

The petrol station is near the board office.

The police said that the cylinder exploded inside the storeroom of the station.

A wall of the Jinnah University for Women was damaged in the explosion along with two motorcycles parked at the station.

The injured have been identified as Fazal, Abdullah, Khalid, Noor Shaad and Azhar. They are currently being treated at a hospital.