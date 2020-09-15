Tuesday, September 15, 2020  | 26 Muharram, 1442
Pakistan

Karachi rape case: Three suspects remanded into police custody

Posted: Sep 15, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Karachi rape case: Three suspects remanded into police custody

SAMAA Digital

Three men accused in the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Karachi’s PIB Colony were remanded into police custody by an anti-terrorism court on Tuesday.

When the hearing started, the investigating officer requested that one of the prime suspects who was also the victim’s neighbour, Nawaz, should be released as there was no evidence found against him.

The prosecutor, however, objected to the request. Following this, the court remanded all three suspects into police custody.

Last week, a police official told SAMAA TV that Nawaz, who was detained along with 16 other people, was formally arrested on the basis of evidence. The police found the evidence from the suspect’s home, he added.

On Tuesday, the police had arrested two other suspects, Faiz and Abdullah, in the case after they were identified by Nawaz. They will be presented before the court for a remand in a while. The police said that their DNA samples will also soon be taken.

Both of the suspects were allegedly under influence of drugs when the crime was committed, the police claimed. They carried the six-year-old’s body on a trolley and threw it into a garbage can in a park near the colony.

Karachi six-year-old rape, murder case

The body of the girl was found from a trash can in the park on September 6. It had multiple torture marks and was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. According to the police, the autopsy reports revealed that she had been raped.

Medico-legal officer Dr Shazia said that the six-year-old was hit with a heavy object on the head multiple times which resulted in her death.

A missing person complaint of the six-year-old was filed by her family two days before her body was found. Her father said that she had gone to a nearby vendor to buy some edibles for herself.

Incident sparks protests

The incident sparked anger amongst the people of the nighbourhood after which they protested on the University Road after her burial on Sunday. They demanded that the perpetrators be punished immediately.

After news of the incident came out, people on Twitter and other social media platforms and expressed their anger. Following this, #JusticeforMawra started trending.

Earlier in 2020, the Senate approved the Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Bill, 2019. The legislation aimed to ensure the protection of children.

A helpline has been set up to report missing children and Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Agency (ZARRA) has been established to issue an alert for a missing child.

ZARRA coordinates with all relevant law enforcement agencies across provinces and maintains an online database of children abducted and missing.

