Wednesday, September 23, 2020  | 4 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi gets new municipal commissioner

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
Karachi gets new municipal commissioner

The Sindh government has replaced Dr Syed Saifur Rehman with Muhammad Afzal Zaidi as the municipal officer for the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

Rehman, a grade 20 officer, has been asked to report to the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department.

Pakistan Administrative Services is a most prestigious and elite cadre in Civil Service of Pakistan. It is previously known as District Management Group before June-2012. 

Zaidi is a grade 19 officer. He is the project director of the local government’s Competitive and Livable City of Karachi project.

A municipal commissioner is in-charge of the administration of KMC. The KMC departmental heads are to report to the municipal commissioner.

All office documents, including tender notices, transfers and postings of KMC officers, salary, pension and other bills go from the municipal commissioner to the Karachi mayor or administrator.

The KMC municipal commissioner also authorises permission to issue an amount of Rs100,000 for any emergency work on his behalf to any department.

Dr Rehman was appointed to the post in April, 2018 when Wasim Akhtar was the mayor of Karachi.

Before that, Dr Rehman was served the commissioner of Zhob in Balochistan. He also worked as District Central deputy commissioner.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi KMC
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Clifton abduction and rape: Karachi police raid apartment in DHA
Clifton abduction and rape: Karachi police raid apartment in DHA
Lahore motorway rape updates: Main suspect's ID card blocked
Lahore motorway rape updates: Main suspect’s ID card blocked
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
PIA's Karachi to Lahore fare Rs5,000 more expensive
PIA’s Karachi to Lahore fare Rs5,000 more expensive
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
'COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics'
‘COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics’
Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police
Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police
Watch: Maryam Nawaz leaves Murree to attend APC in Islamabad
Watch: Maryam Nawaz leaves Murree to attend APC in Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.