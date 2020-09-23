Karachi gets new municipal commissioner

The Sindh government has replaced Dr Syed Saifur Rehman with Muhammad Afzal Zaidi as the municipal officer for the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

Rehman, a grade 20 officer, has been asked to report to the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department.

Pakistan Administrative Services is a most prestigious and elite cadre in Civil Service of Pakistan. It is previously known as District Management Group before June-2012.

Zaidi is a grade 19 officer. He is the project director of the local government’s Competitive and Livable City of Karachi project.

A municipal commissioner is in-charge of the administration of KMC. The KMC departmental heads are to report to the municipal commissioner.

All office documents, including tender notices, transfers and postings of KMC officers, salary, pension and other bills go from the municipal commissioner to the Karachi mayor or administrator.

The KMC municipal commissioner also authorises permission to issue an amount of Rs100,000 for any emergency work on his behalf to any department.

Dr Rehman was appointed to the post in April, 2018 when Wasim Akhtar was the mayor of Karachi.

Before that, Dr Rehman was served the commissioner of Zhob in Balochistan. He also worked as District Central deputy commissioner.