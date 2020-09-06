Sunday, September 6, 2020  | 17 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Karachi: Body of five-year-old found in Gulshan-e-Iqbal park garbage can

Posted: Sep 6, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
Karachi: Body of five-year-old found in Gulshan-e-Iqbal park garbage can

The body of a five-year-old girl was found in a garbage can in a ground in Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s Pir Bukhari Colony in Karachi, the police said on Sunday.

The child’s father said she left the house to buy something from a nearby vendor on Friday morning but never returned home. After this, the family lodged a missing persons complaint.

The police have arrested a man living in the neighbourhood over suspicion of abduction and murder. They said there were torture marks on the five-year-old’s body, which has been shifted to Jinnah hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The suspect is being interrogated in police custody. “We request the government to take notice of the incident and punish the perpetrator as soon as possible,” the victim’s uncle said.

A protest was also held on University Road where protesters blocked the road from Jail Chowrangi to Civic Centre. Following this, the East SSP reached the protest site and spoke to the protesters, assuring them that justice will be served.

