Tuesday, September 22, 2020  | 3 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi men rape 22-year-old woman waiting for car outside mall

Posted: Sep 22, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi men rape 22-year-old woman waiting for car outside mall

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Two unidentified men abducted and raped a 22-year-old woman standing outside a mall waiting for a ride in Karachi’s Clifton, the police said on Tuesday.

The police said they took her to the third floor of a building and raped her. They said the incident took place after 9:30pm on Monday.

They dropped the woman off at the same place outside a mall the next morning and fled, the law enforcers said. The survivor called 15 and reported her own rape and abduction. 

South DIG Javed Riaz Akbar said the survivor’s statement has been recorded and a case registered against two unidentified men.

He said a medical examination has been completed by Jinnah hospital. 

Closed-circuit television camera footage of outside the mall is being obtained by the police. 

Karachi rape
 
