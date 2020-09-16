Karachi men arrested for attempting to rape woman in North Nazimabad

Three men were arrested after a woman accused them of attempted rape in Karachi’s North Nazimabad Block B on Wednesday morning, the police confirmed.

According to the woman, she was on her way home when the suspects grabbed hold of her hand and forcefully tried to take her to the roof of their apartment. When she resisted, they beat her up.

After escaping, she narrated the incident to her family following which her brother registered an FIR against the perpetrators. The police have said all them of them have been arrested.

“We have started official investigation into the case and will be interrogating the accused men,” a police officer said.

A medical examination of the woman revealed that she had scratch marks on her neck, he added.