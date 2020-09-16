Wednesday, September 16, 2020  | 27 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi men arrested for attempting to rape woman in North Nazimabad

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Karachi men arrested for attempting to rape woman in North Nazimabad

Photo: File

Three men were arrested after a woman accused them of attempted rape in Karachi’s North Nazimabad Block B on Wednesday morning, the police confirmed.

According to the woman, she was on her way home when the suspects grabbed hold of her hand and forcefully tried to take her to the roof of their apartment. When she resisted, they beat her up.

After escaping, she narrated the incident to her family following which her brother registered an FIR against the perpetrators. The police have said all them of them have been arrested.

“We have started official investigation into the case and will be interrogating the accused men,” a police officer said.

A medical examination of the woman revealed that she had scratch marks on her neck, he added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi North Nazimabad rape
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
north nazimabad block b, karachi north nazimabad block b
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi
Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
Karachi teenager dies after falling from school stairs
Karachi teenager dies after falling from school stairs
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist's DNA
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist’s DNA
Clerk kills two KDA officials in civic center attack
Clerk kills two KDA officials in civic center attack
PAF plane crashes near Attock's Pindigheb
PAF plane crashes near Attock’s Pindigheb
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
Lahore rape suspects managed to escape during raids: Punjab IG
Lahore rape suspects managed to escape during raids: Punjab IG
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.