Karachi man misbehaves with traffic police officer, snatches his phone

Posted: Sep 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
He was allowed to leave without any charges

A man misbehaved with a traffic police officer and snatched his mobile phone in Karachi's Federal B Area on Wednesday.

The incident took place when the officer stopped the man for having tinted windows and a fancy number plate on his car. Following this, the man got out of the car with his guard and started misbehaving with the policeman.

A video of the incident shows that the man was driving a white vehicle that looked like a Toyota Vigo. The suspect's guard can be seen threatening the officer with his weapon. In the middle of the argument, the man snatched the officer's mobile phone as well.

After the commotion increased, the officer called for help on the 15 helpline. The district police, however, refused to help him as there were police lights on the suspect's car.

When the matter was taken to the local SHO, he allowed the driver and his guard to leave without any charges.

An inquiry into the incident has been assigned to a senior police officer at the Gulberg police station but no action has been taken so far. According to sources, the man was a relative of an MPA.

