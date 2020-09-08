Tuesday, September 8, 2020  | 19 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi police confirm PIB Colony’s six-year-old was raped, murdered

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
Karachi police confirm PIB Colony’s six-year-old was raped, murdered

The six-year-old girl that was found dead from a park near Karachi’s PIB colony was raped and then murdered, the police confirmed on Tuesday.

The body of the girl was found from a trash can in the park on Sunday. It had multiple torture marks and was shifted to the Jinnah Post-Graduate Medical Centre. According to the police, the autopsy reports revealed that she had been raped.

According to medico legal officer Dr Shazia, the six-year-old was hit with a heavy object on the head multiple times which resulted in her death.

The police have arrested prime suspect Nawaz and 16 other people and are interrogating them.

“A DNA and chemical examination will also be conducted for which DNA samples of the suspects have been taken,” a police officer said.

A missing person complaint of the six-year-old was filed by her family two days before her body was found. Her father said that she had gone to a nearby vendor to buy some edibles for herself.

The incident sparked anger amongst the people of the nighbourhood after which they protested on the University Road after her burial on Sunday. They demanded that the perpetrators be punished immediately.

After news of the incident came out, people on Twitter and other social media platforms and expressed their anger. Following this, #JusticeforMawra started trending.

Earlier in 2020, the Senate approved the Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Bill, 2019. The legislation aimed to ensure the protection of children.

A helpline has been set up to report missing children and Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Agency (ZARRA) has been established to issue an alert for a missing child.

ZARRA coordinates with all relevant law enforcement agencies across provinces and maintains an online database of children abducted and missing.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Murder rape
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The origins of Karachi’s DHA and its spectacular legal creativity
The origins of Karachi’s DHA and its spectacular legal creativity
Watch: Man robs Karachi DHA residents on a moving motorcycle
Watch: Man robs Karachi DHA residents on a moving motorcycle
Altaf Hussain speech case: MQM worker faints in Karachi court
Altaf Hussain speech case: MQM worker faints in Karachi court
5 stunning images that show DHA Karachi's flooding
5 stunning images that show DHA Karachi’s flooding
Karachi: 2 killed in fire at Keamari oil terminal
Karachi: 2 killed in fire at Keamari oil terminal
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
Quetta court acquits Majeed Achakzai in traffic policeman killing case
Quetta court acquits Majeed Achakzai in traffic policeman killing case
Does DHA legally have to answer to its tax-paying residents?
Does DHA legally have to answer to its tax-paying residents?
People trapped after building collapses in Lahore's Chauburji
People trapped after building collapses in Lahore’s Chauburji
Junk food makes your cells age faster: study
Junk food makes your cells age faster: study
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.