Wednesday, September 30, 2020  | 11 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi: Ehsaas Programme centre closed over security concerns

Posted: Sep 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
Karachi: Ehsaas Programme centre closed over security concerns

Photo: File

The Ehsaas Programme centre in Karachi’s Malir Model Colony was closed down for a week on Tuesday due to security concerns.

The management of the centre requested a Rangers van to be stationed outside it due to security threats.

They added that implementation of coronavirus SOPs at the centre cannot be made possible as they have a capacity of registering 150 people but over 600 people come to the centre.

People from the areas of Khokrapar, Model Colony, Jaffar-e-Tayyar and Laasi Goth visit this single centre for their registrations, leading to violations of the virus SOPs.

