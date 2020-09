Road closed off for traffic

Two men were injured and dozens of chickens were killed after a poultry van overturned on Karachi's Shaheed-e-Millat Road on Tuesday.

The men have been shifted to a hospital. Following the accident, numerous chicken cages fell on the road and the traffic was blocked.

The traffic police have closed off the Baloch Colony bridge that goes from Shaheed-e-Millat to Defence. Traffic is being rerouted to alternate roads.